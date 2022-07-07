Aiding aspirants in grasping current affairs

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. What are the features of the TS-iPASS?

a) A Single Common Application Form for all departmental approvals

b) All departments connected for establishing and operating an Enterprise brought under the purview of TS-iPASS

c) Time limit set for each approval varies from1 day to maximum of 30 days depending upon the complexity of the approval

d) Providing all approvals within 15 days to mega projects by Telangana State Wide Investment Facilitation (T-SWIFT) Board, etc.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below

1. a and b 2. b and c 3. a, b, c and d 4. b and d

Ans: c

Explanation: The Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and self-certification system is referred to as TS-iPASS has all the above-mentioned incentives and benefits for entrepreneurs and industries looking to set up f new industrial enterprises.

2. T-PRIDE scheme is introduced for encouraging entrepreneurship among?

a) BCs b) Only SCs c) Only STs d) SCs and STs

Ans: d

Explanation: The Telangana State Program for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs is also known as T-PRIDE in short. This scheme is aimed at developing entrepreneurship among Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The Telangana government’s new industrial policy aims at providing sustainable industrial development and creating gainful employment opportunities to SCs and STs.

3. What is the meaning of TASK?

a) Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge

b) Talented Academy of Skill and Knowledge

c) Training Academy for Skill and Knowledge

d) None of the above

Ans: a

Explanation: Established as a non-profit organisation, the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) aims to increase the ‘employability quotient’ of the youth in the State and enable them to find suitable employment. It also works towards enhancing the synergy between government, academia and industry with an objective, besides providing quality human resources and services to the industry.

4. Which cement industry is very large in southern India?

a) Raasi cement b) Maha cement c) Deccan cement d) Nagarjuna cement

Ans: c

Explanation: As far as cement manufacture and distribution are concerned, Deccan Cements Limited is the largest cement industry in southern India. It is located at Huzurnagar in Suryapet district in Telangana.

5. Which of the following is correct about T-IDEA scheme?

1) 100 per cent reimbursement of stamp duty on purchase of land or lease of land/shed/buildings

2) 25 per cent rebate in land cost (limited to Rs 10 lakh)

3) Fixed power cost at Rs 1 per unit for 5 years

4) 25% subsidy on specific cleaner production measures limited to Rs 5 lakh

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

a) 1, 2 and 3 b) 1, 3 and 4 c) 2 and 4 d) 1,2, 3 and 4

Ans: d

Explanation: A new industrial incentive scheme called Telangana State Industrial Development and Entrepreneur Advancement (T-IDEA) was launched to extend various incentives for setting up of new enterprises in the State. The above-mentioned initiatives are a few of the major incentives being offered to medium and large enterprises.

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles