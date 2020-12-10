AIG chairman elected Fellow of the AAAS

Dr Nageshwar Reddy is the only Indian medical doctor to be given this prestigious award in the last 50 years.

Hyderabad: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), has been elected as Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) for his pioneering work in gastroenterology, particularly advances in therapeutic pancreatic biliary endoscopy and innovations in transgastric endoscopic surgery, and for service to international gastroenterology societies.

A virtual induction ceremony for the newly elected Fellows will take place on February 13, 2021. The honorees will receive official certificates and rosette pins in gold and blue, colours symbolising science and engineering, by mail. The tradition of electing AAAS Fellows began in 1874, and since then, the recognition has gone to thousands of distinguished scientists including invenor Thomas Edison, elected in 1878, sociologist WEB Du Bois (1905), anthropologist Margaret Mead (1934), computer scientist Grace Hopper (1963), physicist Steven Chu (2000), and astronaut Ellen Ochoa (2012).

The 2020 group contains members of each of AAAS’s 24 sections. AAAS Fellowship often precedes other accolades in long and impactful careers. Two of the 2020 Nobel laureates announced last month, Jennifer Doudna and Charles Rice, are AAAS Fellows.

The title recognises important contributions to STEM disciplines, including pioneering research, leadership within a given field, teaching and mentoring, fostering collaborations, and advancing public understanding of science.

