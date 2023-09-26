Ailamma is a symbol of women’s power: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that Telangana revolutionary fighter Chakali Ailamma was a symbol of women’s power. He paid floral tributes to Ailamma on her 128th birth anniversary celebrated here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy stated that Ailamma had tirelessly fought for rights of weaker and backward sections of the State. He opined that her contribution to liberate the oppressed was matchless. He requested everyone to know and emulate her life story. He added that the government was officially celebrating the birth and death anniversary of the woman to commemorate her fight.

The minister further said that the government was spending a major chunk of funds for implementing schemes meant for welfare of the washerman community. He cited creation of Dobhighats, laundry shops and provision of free electricity to hair salons, etc. He then participated in a bike rally taken out from the camp office to the bus stand.

Meanwhile, Collector Rahul Raj, Badavath Santosh and Hemanth Borkade paid homage to Ailamma in Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district centres to mark the occasion. They recalled struggles made by Ailamma against the then rulers. They stated she distributed 10 lakh acres to the poor and downtrodden.