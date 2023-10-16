AIMIM chief Owaisi hails BRS manifesto, says poor would benefit

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday heaped praises on BRS's manifesto released on Sunday, saying poor people would benefit from it.

By PTI Published Date - 07:28 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday heaped praises on BRS’s manifesto released on Sunday, saying poor people would benefit from it.

“All in all, I feel that this is a manifesto which would really benefit the people of Telangana who are suffering because of high price rise and wrong economic policies of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This (manifesto) has been done keeping in mind all these economic factors, economic challenges which the country is facing,” he told reporters at a press conference.

“So, I feel that if the BRS party takes it in a more aggressive way to the common masses of Telangana people, it will definitely help them,” he further said.

According to him, the BRS government, in the past nine years, has delivered on certain promises which it had made to the people of Telangana. “Now, there are no electricity problems in the state, people are getting clean drinking pipe water and lakhs of acres of land is being irrigated,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP further said the city has been peaceful and there are no communal riots.

He hoped that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be elected once again making it a political “hat trick’.

He said there is visible development now in Hyderabad and other urban areas of Telangana.

“In the past nine years he (KCR) has delivered on many of his promises. People have this trust factor on KCR,” Owaisi said.