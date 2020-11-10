AIMIM (Inquilab) party demands action against encroachers

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The members of All India Majlis-e-Inquilab e- Millat party on Monday has urged the State government to demolish encroachments that have come up around Palle Cheruvu, Bandlaguda mandal in Hyderabad. The flash floods had breached Palle Cheruvu and caused a lot of distribution in the neighbourhood. The tank originally spread over 60 acres of area, which is now reduced to just 12 acres due to encroachments, party members said.

The local revenue, irrigation, GHMC and other concerned departments should immediately conduct a joint survey and record the encroachments. All the encroachments should be demolished and those who had sold the land should be punished, the party president Qavi Abbasi demanded.

