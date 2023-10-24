Air Commodore VM Reddy, DDG, NCC Dte (AP & T)at ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ Camp

Around 600 cadets from Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh are participating in the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) Camp – I.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: Around 600 cadets from Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh are participating in the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) Camp – I being conducted at Vardhaman Engineering College, Shamshabad, by NCC Group, Secunderabad under the aegis of NCC Directorate AP and Telangana, till November 1.

The camp aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different States/UTs through the concept of State/UT pairing. The cadets carry out activities to promote a sustained cultural connect in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions and music, tourism and cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices, etc., a press release said.

In addition to the cultural exchange events, the cadets also attend EXPA training, guest lectures by eminent military and civil speakers, and participate in various competitions focusing on comprehensive all round development and employability training.

Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General, AP & T Directorate NCC visited the camp on and was received by Colonel Sanjay Sayal, Group Commander, Secunderabad. Training Officer Colonel R Janardhana Rao, Camp Commandant Colonel Vibhas Gupta, Colonel Piyush Srivastava, Deputy Camp Commandant Colonel S Magendran also were present.