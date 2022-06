Air India shifts office to RGIA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: Air India is shifting its city Reservation and Sales office from HACA Bhavan in Saifabad to the Airport Mini Booking Office at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

The new office will start functioning with effect from June 12 and will function 24×7, according to an Air India press release here. For more information, passengers can reach the Air India call centre on 1860 233 1407, the release said.