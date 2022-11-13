Air Marshal Manavendra Singh visits College of Air Warfare

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:21 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force (IAF) visited the College of Air Warfare (CAW) on Sunday.

The AOC-in-C was received by Air Vice Marshal Manish Khanna, Commandant CAW.

During the course of his visit, the Air Marshal reviewed various aspects of training conducted at the College including infrastructure development. Later, he addressed all officers and sensitized them on aspects affecting national security. He further urged them to continue to strive to achieve excellence and uphold the ethos and credo of the armed forces.

The Air Marshal re-emphasized the aspect of training being the bedrock of operational capabilities and the vital role it plays in overall capacity building, according to a press release.