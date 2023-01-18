Air of excitement at BRS’ first public meeting in Khammam

By James Edwin Published Date - 10:59 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Khammam: There was an air of excitement at the BRS’ first public meeting held here on Wednesday as the party cadre and people gathered in large numbers to listen to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other national leaders.

The public started arriving at V Venkatayapalem, the venue, on the outskirts of Khammam city, as early as 11 am for the public meeting scheduled at 2.30 pm. By 2 pm, a major part of the ground spread over around 100 acres was occupied.

“We are very eager to listen to Chandrashekhar Rao as he is going to address a public gathering for the first time after TRS became BRS” said K Umavathi, the director of Boinapally agriculture market committee in Hyderabad.

“We wish the party spreads across the country to take Telangana’s welfare schemes to all the States,” she said. The same was the feeling of a BRS worker Veeraboina Suman of Kesamudram of Mahabubabad district who arrived here with wooden designs of BRS and KCR along with a bullock cart model which was an attraction at the meeting.

He, along with others, was seen shouting slogans hailing the Chief Minister and the BRS. “The Chief Minister has changed the TRS into BRS to fight against the evil regime of the BJP-led Central government and the public in Telangana has to support him,” he said.

Suresh, of Tungathurthy in Suryapet district, who attended the meeting with his body painted in pink, was another attraction at the meeting. He raised slogans hailing the Chief Minister and the BRS.

Meanwhile, a former BJP leader, Jayaram Pangi, came all the way from Koraput district in Odisha to attend the BRS public meeting. Speaking to Telangana Today, he said he was planning to join the BRS and spread its activities in Odisha.

Pangi said he was attending the meeting to study the policies of the BRS and he would meet the Chief Minister soon. He said he was fighting for the creation of a union Territory with 12 tribal districts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.