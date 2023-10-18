| Airtel 5g Services Now Available In All Districts Of Telangana

Airtel 5G services now available in all districts of Telangana

The company has also brought the Gachibowli and HITEC city of Hyderabad, along with the famous Laad Bazaar, onto the digital superhighway.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

The telecom company's 5G service is now available across all districts and union territories in the country.

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service provider announced on Wednesday that it has over 3 million unique 5G customers in Telangana, within 1 year of the launching the service.

The telecom company’s 5G service is now available across all districts and union territories in the country.

The company has also brought the Gachibowli and HITEC city of Hyderabad, along with the famous Laad Bazaar, onto the digital superhighway.

Commenting on the milestone,Shivan Bhargava, CEO – Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, Bharti Airtel said,”We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers. We thank all our 3 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritizing cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the state’s widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 33 districts.”

Over the past year, Airtel has been at the cutting edge of 5G innovation, successfully demonstrating the transformative power of 5G through a range of compelling use cases that have revolutionized how customers live their lives and conduct business.

Airtel recently launched the Airtel Xstream Air Fiber, the first wireless home Wi-Fi service in India powered by Airtel 5G Plus, in Delhi & Mumbai, showcasing its outstanding 5G capabilities for consumers.

Also Read Airtel tops in 5G network experience