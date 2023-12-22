Airtel Xstream Play partners with aha Telugu and Tamil, enhances regional content portfolio

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Friday, announced that Airtel Xstream Play, with over five million paid subscribers, will now offer aha Tamil and Telugu to its subscribers.

aha OTT, a joint venture between Allu Arvind’s Geeta Arts and My Home Group, was launched in 2020 and is one of the fastest-growing regional OTT platforms in the country. aha provides a diverse array of original content, encompassing 750+ films and 40+ original shows besides talk shows and reality TV.

Commenting on the collaboration, Adarsh Nair, CEO – Airtel Digital, said, “We welcome team aha on to our platform. Over the years, we have observed regional content gain prominence and transcend the barriers of language within India. aha’s addition will not just get the best in Tamil and Telugu content to the audiences in TN, AP and Telangana but also to discerning audiences elsewhere in the country.”

Speaking about the partnership, Rakesh CK, Senior VP and Head-SVOD and Business Strategy of aha, said, “We are pleased to unveil this strategic collaboration with Airtel Xstream, marking a significant stride in our ongoing mission to be in every Telugu and Tamil household. We hope that the partnership with Airtel Xstream will enhance our reach and impact, helping us tap into a broader audience.”

