AIS trainee officers to tour Nizamabad from October 31

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:59 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Nizamabad: A team of All India Services(AIS) trainee officers will visit Nizamabad district from October 31 to November 5, to study the field level conditions in rural areas as part of their training.

Nizamabad collector C Narayana Reddy on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the field visit of the ASI team. He informed that the trainee officers would be staying in Darpalli Mandal Dubbaka, Kotagiri Mandal Utanda, Aluru Mandal Mirdapalli, Zakran Palli Mandal Manoharabad, and Kammarpally Mandal Konasamundar villages in the district from the October 31 and study the respective topics at the field level. Keeping this in mind, MPDOs have been tasked to ensure that necessary facilities are available to the trainee officers.

Also Read No cattle death in Nizamabad district due to lumpy skin disease

The district officials were ordered to prepare and keep the necessary information as these teams will examine the projects like Dalit Bandhu and Village Progress, as well as agriculture, education, medicine and the performance of women’s associations, which are being implemented ambitiously by the government, the collector stated.