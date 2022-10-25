No cattle death in Nizamabad district due to lumpy skin disease

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:35 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Nizamabad: No cattle died in the district due to lumpy skin diseases, the officials of Animal Husbandry department declared. The lumpy skin disease is prevalent in about nine mandals of the districts and so far about 65 cattle got affected by it.

According to a press release issued by district veterinary and animal husbandry officer here on Tuesday, about 30,000 cattle have been vaccinated against the disease in the Nizamabad district. He stated that as many as 57 teams have been constituted to vaccinate cattle in the district.

Vaccination programme was being conducted in all the mandals in the district to check the spread of the disease. Further, all the infected cattle have been cured and precautionary measures are being taken to check the spread of the disease.

The officer clarified that there was no need to panic as lumpy skin is a non-zoonotic disease and does not spread to human beings. So far about 7,752 cattle have been infected with the disease in the State and of them, 25 cattle have died of the virus since the outbreak of the disease in August.