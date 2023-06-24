Ajit Pathak, PLK Murthy to head PRSI

New Delhi: Dr Ajit Pathak and Dr PLK Murthy have been elected as the President and Secretary General of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) respectively for the term 2023-2025.

Election officer Subhash Sood announced the results at the end of the PRSI annual general body meeting held at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication here on Saturday.

The new office-bearers: Dr. Ajit Pathak (Delhi) – National President, Dr. P.L.K. Murthy (Visakhapatnam) – Secretary General, Dilip Chauhan (Ahmedabad) – Secretary Treasurer, Munawar Sultana Majumdar (Guwahati) – Vice President (East), S.P. Singh (Nagpur ) – Vice President (West), Narendra Mehta (Varanasi) – Vice President ( North) and U.S.Sarma (Visakhapatnam) – Vice President ( South).

Except for National vice-president (South), all others were elected unopposed. In the election held for NVP South, Mr US Sharma (27 votes) defeated Mr VSR Naidu (18 votes) with a margin of 9 votes.

Thanking the National committee for reposing faith on him once again, Dr Ajit Pathak said that he would strive for professional upliftment. National committee members from all states took part in the national general body.