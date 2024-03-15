Akhilesh, Priyanka condemns Kavitha’s arrest

Akhilesh Yadav posted on social media platform 'X' "Targeting the opposition due to fear of defeat is a symbol of BJP's desperation. The bigger the attack on the opposition, the bigger will be its defeat."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 11:27 PM

Hyderabad: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena(UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi have condemned the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday.

Akhilesh Yadav posted on social media platform ‘X’ “Targeting the opposition due to fear of defeat is a symbol of BJP’s desperation. The bigger the attack on the opposition, the bigger will be its defeat.”



She posted on social media platform ‘X’ ” Yet another political arrest by the Extortion Department, this entire exercise to intimidate opposing voices into submission is both shameful and unfortunate. The fight shall continue against the misuse of power, as much as BJP tries to suppress it. K Kavitha is a strong woman…”