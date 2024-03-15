Telangana: ED arrests BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha amidst high drama

Hundreds of BRS workers gathered at Kavitha's house, as the ED officials reached the house in the afternoon and by evening, party working president KT Rama Rao and legislator Harish Rao reached the house

15 March 2024

File Photo

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was taken into custody by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate amidst high drama at the MLC’s residence on Friday. The arrest was in the alleged liquor scam being investigated by the ED. Hundreds of BRS workers gathered at her house, as the ED officials reached the house in the afternoon and by evening, party working president K T Rama Rao and legislator Harish Rao reached the house.

Initially, both the leaders were not allowed to come into the house, but when they entered the house, the officials informed them that Kavitha is being taken into custody after the completion of the searches.

This led to heated arguments between KT Rama Rao and an ED official with Rama Rao pointing out that the ED had given it in writing to the Supreme Court that there would not be any arrest, but they were not violating their own assurance to the apex court. He argued as to how they could arrest Kavitha without a transit warrant. He saw a diabolical game by the ED as they had chosen a Friday for the searches and the arrest.

The BRS workers who gathered in good numbers in front of the house raised anti-Modi and anti-BJP slogans and argued that the raids were only being conducted out of political vendetta.

The Enforcement Directorate officials have informed Kavitha’s husband about the arrest in writing. The intimation of arrest notice stated that DR Anil Kumar, husband of Kavitha “has been informed in person about the arrest of Smt Kalvakunatla Kavitha…” at 5.20 p.m itself.

The ED officials, who had earlier sought, protection from the local police were on their way to New Delhi.