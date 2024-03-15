BSP condemns Kavitha’s arrest

The BSP accused the Modi government of using ED to exert pressure on BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao to help BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls

Published Date - 15 March 2024

Hyderabad: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has condemned the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) sleuths on Friday.

The BSP accused the Modi government of using ED to exert pressure on BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao to help BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. Since Rao forged an alliance with the BSP and rejected the BJP’s proposal the Saffron party was using blackmailing tactics to put pressure on the BRS leadership.

Stating that both BJP and Congress are hand-in-glove , the BSP urged the people of Telangana to reject them in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. “Modi’s rule in the country is worse than the Nazi dictatorship. Yesterday Saibaba Sisodia, Hemant Soren, today Kalvakuntla Kavita, tomorrow you or me…?, the party said.