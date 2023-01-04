Akkineni Nagarjuna unveils trailer of the quirky film ‘Popcorn’

The film is set to release in theatres on February 10, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:06 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Sai Ronak and Avika Gor will be seen in exciting roles in an entertainer titled ‘Popcorn’, directed by Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham. Producer Madhupalli Bhogendra Gupta of Acharya Creations (of the critically-acclaimed ‘Napolean’ and ‘Maa Oori Polimera’ fame) is producing it. Avika Gor is debuting as a co-producer of the movie on her banner Avika Screen Creations. MS Chalapathi Raju and Seshu Babu Peddinti are its other co-producers.

The film’s trailer was released by Akkineni Nagarjuna. As promised, ‘Popcorn’ comes with a novel story and a distinct screenplay. Sai Ronak plays Pawan, a youngster who bumps into a stranger named Sameerana, played by Avika Gor, in a mall in Hyderabad. They get stuck inside a lift, leaving the girl struggling to escape from the situation, which only gets worse as the day passes. The inescapable situation turns out to be a blessing in disguise, as the duo escape an intense bomb blast that strikes the mall, unhurt.

Pawan and Sameerana, who start out as strangers-turned-enemies, realise that they might just be made for each other. Like popcorn that we eat, the film’s multi-fold elements are going to be salty, tangy, cheesy, caramel-filled, and more.

The film presents the lead characters as unique and somewhat quirky. Even the most attractive guy will struggle to win her over, according to Avika Gor’s portrayal. On the other hand, Sai Ronak’s persona makes her wonder.

