Akshay tries his hand at photography, captures wife Twinkle

Actor Akshay Kumar loves capturing candid moments of his family, especially his wife Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara and son Aarav.

By ANI Published Date - 04:13 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

On Saturday, Akshay took to Instagram and dropped a video of Twinkle, Nitara and Aarav enjoying a yacht ride. However, it’s not known where Akshay and his have been vacationing.

“Nothing better than these precious moments to try my photography skills 🙂 Thank You God for this sunshine in my life. I feel blessed,” he captioned the clip.

Netizens gave a thumbs up to Akshay’s photography skills.

“Adorable,” a social media user commented.

“Love it. Nothing better than spending time with family,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Akshay will be seen headlining ‘OMG 2’, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi.

The film is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar starrer ‘OMG: Oh my God.’ In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna. Amit Rai has helmed the film.’OMG 2′ will face a big box office clash with Sunny Deol‘s ‘Gadar 2’.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Akshay will also be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise ‘Housefull’.