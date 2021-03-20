Alarming trend: Surge in Covid cases continues in Telangana

Areas under GHMC contributed to the sharpest rise with the cases increasing from 29 on Tuesday to 75 on Friday

Hyderabad: Even as the State health machinery stepped up its strategy of testing, tracing and treating of individuals with Covid-19 symptoms, Telangana, for the fourth successive day reported a rise in the number of positive cases.

While the Covid-19 positive cases reported in the State on Friday stood at 364, up from 313 on Thursday, areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) contributed to the sharpest rise with the cases increasing from 29 on Tuesday to 75 on Friday.

The neighbouring districts too reported an increase in cases with Rangareddy recording 31 cases on Friday as against ten cases on Tuesday. Medchal-Malkajgiri had 32 Covid positive cases on Friday having risen from 21 on Wednesday and 20 on Thursday. Jagityal too recorded a sharp rise with 28 cases as against just three cases on Thursday. In Sangareddy, cases rose from seven on Tuesday to 16 on Friday.

As per the Covid bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, two fatalities were reported on Friday, taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 1,666 while there were 2,607 active cases in the State. A total of 189 persons recovered on Friday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,98,451 at a recovery rate of 98.58 per cent against the countrywide recovery rate of 96.1 per cent.

Between Thursday and Friday, 66,036 Covid tests were conducted in the State and reports of another 698 samples were awaited, while 980 individuals were in-home/institutional isolation. So far, 95.48 lakh Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State, out of which 3.02 lakh tested positive.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included 11 from Adilabad, four from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 75 from areas under GHMC, 28 from Jagtiyal, four from Jangaon, two each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Jogulamba Gadwal, seven from Kamareddy, 12 from Karimnagar, seven from Khammam, four from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 14 from Mahabubnagar, two from Mahabubabad, eight from Mancherial, five from Medak, 32 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, four from Nagarkurnool, seven from Nalgonda, 10 from Nirmal, 14 from Nizamabad, four from Peddapalli, nine from Rajanna Siricilla, 31 from Rangareddy, 16 from Sangareddy, seven from Siddipet, nine from Suryapet, seven from Vikarabad, three from Wanaparthy, four from Warangal Rural and 12 from Warangal Urban and ten from Yadadri Bhongir.

No need to panic, say official

The Director, Public Health & Family Welfare said that there was no need for the public to panic and appealed for early reporting to the hospital if they develop symptoms. Early treatment prevents complications, he pointed out. The government has made elaborate arrangements for testing and treating Covid-19 patients and sufficient beds were available in government hospitals. Based on the clinical requirements, beds would be provided and treatment would be given free of cost in government hospitals, he said. Sufficient quantities of personal protection equipment (PPE) and medicines were also made available in hospitals.

Helpline

* Call centre number for Helpline, telemedicine and grievances: 104

