Nani will star in Telugu Indian Idol this week on Aha OTT

Hyderabad: Nani is the current sensation in Indian cinema. It is known to us all that Nani’s latest blockbuster at the box office, ‘Dasara‘, is the talk of the town currently. The film has won the hearts of the audience, and Nani has become everyone’s heartthrob ever since. Nani has excelled in the role of ‘Dasara’, and it is so certain that no one else can play it better than him. Also, Nani needs to be equally credited for introducing a rare talent like Srikanth Odela to Indian cinema. After enjoying the success of ‘Dasara’, Nani is now going to celebrate it with the team of Aha.

Aha proudly presents the Telugu version of the biggest vocal competition in India, Indian Idol. The first season of Telugu Indian Idol was very successful, and BVK Vagdevi was the winner of the title. The second season is now being conducted at a similar grand level. The music director Thaman and singers Karthik, Geetha Madhuri, and SPB Charan are acting as the judges for the second season.

Nani has recently graced the latest episode of this season. He celebrated the success of ‘Dasara’ along with the Indian Idol team. This is Nani’s first visit to the sets of Indian Idol. This episode is definitely going to be a ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ special episode.

The episode will be streaming on the Aha OTT platform on April 7 and 8 (Saturday and Sunday) at 7 p.m. Don’t miss Dharani’s presence on your respective streaming devices, only on Aha.