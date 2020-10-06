Alert police rescue kidnapped businessman near Jagtial

While the kingpin of the kidnap gang was detained, two other accused escaped.

Jagtial: Alert policemen intercepted a car to rescue an abducted businessman and nabbed one of the kidnappers in a dramatic way on Monday night.

According to police, Jagitial based gangster Ajiz along with his associates kidnapped a Maize trader Nagabushanam from Saroornagar in Hyderabad on Monday evening. The trader was being taken to Korutla in a car.

After getting information about kidnap through family members, Saroornagar police alerted Jagitial cops, who managed to stop the vehicle by placing barricades at Dongalamarri of Malyal mandal near Kondagattu Hanuman temple.

While police managed to detain Ajiz, two of his associates escaped from the spot.

Nagabhusanam allegedly duped farmers by purchasing Rs 1.5 crore worth maize crop from Korutla and its surrounding villages. Ajiz was bringing Nagabhusanam to Korutla by kidnapping him from Hyderabad.