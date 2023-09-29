Alizeh’s debut movie teaser leaves fans excited for a thrilling classroom scandal with ‘Farrey’

The teaser for this highly anticipated film 'Farrey' has recently been released and has taken the internet by storm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: The Bollywood is all set to welcome a fresh and promising talent with the upcoming movie ‘Farrey’, marking the debut of the young and talented Alizeh Agnihotri alongside Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, and Zeyn Shaw.

The teaser for this highly anticipated film has recently been released and has taken the internet by storm.

Fans and cinephiles alike are eagerly waiting for its release on November 24.

The teaser on SFK Youtube channel has been received with enthusiasm and excitement from fans and film enthusiasts. It provides a tantalizing preview of what the movie has in store, offering a glimpse into the intriguing storyline and the thrilling classroom scandal that lies at its core.

The social media platforms have been buzzing with supportive comments and best wishes for Alizeh’s debut. Fans have showered her with encouraging messages such as “All the best Alizeh for debut,” “Best of luck Alizeh for debut,” and “Teaser se to kuch khatarnak lag raha hai” (The teaser looks dangerously good).