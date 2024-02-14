All 119 members in Assembly deserve equal opportunity: KTR

14 February 2024

Hyderabad: BRS leader and MLA KT Rama Rao on Wednesday urged Speaker G Prasad Kumar to ensure that all 119 members in the House were treated on an equal footing and extended the same opportunity.

Intervening during the discussion on the Vote-on-Account budget that the members from the treasury benches were being given the mike whenever they wanted to speak in the Assembly, while the BRS member were denied of the same, Rama Rao said the treasury bench members were being motivated to speak. The main opposition has as many as 39 members in the house as against 64 from the treasury benches.

He also requested the Speaker to expunge certain remarks made by Congress member Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy against senior BRS member Kadiyam Srihari who had served for 15 years as a minister.

Rubbishing the negative campaign launched by the Congress members against the Medigadda barrage, Rama Rao stressed that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was not made only of Medigadda. It comprises three barrages, 15 reservoirs, 21 pump houses, 19 sub stations, 203 km of tunnels, 1531 km of gravity canals, 249 tmc of water utilisation and 141 tmc of storage capacity.

Taking exception to the attempts being made for maligning the BRS as if the Kaleshwaram Project had served no purpose, he said the stabilization aspect of the project should also be taken into consideration. The importance of the KLIS cannot be marred by the problem with three or four pillars of the Medigadda barrage.

Irrigation sources such as the SRSP Rejuvenation scheme, Goravelli, Upper Manair, Mid Manair and Singur were all augmented with the stabilization effect of the KLIS. If there is a problem with Medigadda, it could be addressed with the rehabilitation of the barrage structures.

‘Do not wreak vengeance on farmers if you have anything against our leader K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said.