All about Civils Main exam

UPSC has scheduled Civil Services Main exam starting from January 8, 2021

By | Published: 12:04 am 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: With close to two-months left for the Civil Services Main Examination, the right strategy and time management would help the aspirants ace the examination with ease. This year, 10,564 candidates from across the country were declared qualified by the Union Public Service Commission at the Civil Services Preliminary Examination. These candidates have to appear for the Main examination which is scheduled to take place next year on January 8, 9, 10, 16 and 17.

The scheme of examination includes English and Indian Language (qualifying in nature); Essay; Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society; Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice, and International Relations; Technology, Economic Development, Bio-diversity, Environmental Security and Disaster Management; Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude; Optional subject paper-I and II. The examination is conducted for a total of 1,750 marks. In English and Indian Language papers, according to the coaching experts, every aspirant must score a minimum qualifying mark usually fixed at 25 per cent.

“If you are appearing at the examination in English medium, the paper on English does not merit attention. However, the paper on the Modern Indian language needs to be practised. Most aspirants chose either Telugu or Hindi, two languages which they would have lost touch with after writing the Class X exams. Practice writing the Indian language for at least half-hour, every alternate day. You may be speaking the language at home, but writing is an entirely different exercise,” says Gopala Krishna, director, Brain Tree.

In the general essay paper, two essays would have to be written from two sections. While one section has abstract topics, the second section is usually related to current affairs. Coaching experts suggest aspirants browse through all topics in both sections and identify topics where information is maximum. To ace these sections, aspirants must practice previous years papers under the examination conditions.

The general studies paper-I covers history, society and geography as the areas in the syllabus with geography being the most scoring part, experts say and suggest aspirants allocate more time to that and later proceed to history and society.

In general studies paper-II, experts advice aspirants to commence with the polity section and later international relations followed by social justice. While writing answers, the aspirants must ensure proper statistics to support the arguments particularly in the area of Social Justice.

The general studies paper-III comprises science and technology, economic development, environment, and security issues. Experts expect that topics on the Indian Economy might dominate the general studies paper-III, while general studies paper-IV might be on the lines of previous years.

“The optional papers have been the deciding variable between success and failure for the last few years. It is expected that aspirants by this time would have been ready with optional papers and would have finished a revision. Revise it thoroughly and do not leave any chapter unprepared. Questions would come from every chapter. The most preferred optionals of candidates appearing from Telangana are Public Administration and Anthropology. These subjects have had the highest success ratio in the preceding examination according to the annual report of UPSC,” Gopala Krishna says.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .