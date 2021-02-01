All about CPGET admissions

Statistics, microbiology, computer science, food science and technology, zoology, chemistry, botany, physics, biotechnology and MCom are being introduced by several colleges

Hyderabad: Students wishing to take postgraduate admissions in the State universities through the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2020 will have more courses, seats, and colleges to choose from. For the academic year 2020-21, several PG colleges across the State have introduced more courses to the existing ones which increased the number of seats available for admissions.

As there is a huge demand for the nutrition and dietetics course, several colleges have added this course. Also, PG courses in statistics, microbiology, computer science, food science and technology, zoology, chemistry, botany, physics, biotechnology and MCom are being introduced by several colleges.

For a case in point, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society is introducing five courses including MSc Chemistry at Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree and PG College for Women (TSWRD&PGCW), Budvel, MCom at TSWRD&PGCW, Sangareddy, MA English at TSWRD&PGCW, Ibrahimpatnam, and MSc Biotechnology at TSWRD&PGCW, Mahendrahills. Accordingly, Osmania University has granted provisional affiliation to these courses. Some Government Degree Colleges in the State are also likely to add PG courses this time.

According to estimates, at least 2,000 new seats will be available for admissions for the academic year 2020-21. During the academic year 2019-20, 31,753 seats were available in 264 colleges of which 26,173 students were admitted. “After six years, permission for new courses has been given to the colleges. As there is a demand for nutrition and dietetics, colleges have come forward to introduce this course,” an OU official said. A total of 85,270 candidates have registered for the CPGET 2020 of them, 72,467 have appeared and 70,141 qualified. The entrance tests were conducted in 51 subjects. As the number of applications was less in comparison with the seats, entrance test was not held for MA Kannada, Marathi, and Persian.

The last date for registration and uploading scanned copies of original certificates for online verification is February 1. Candidates can exercise web options for allotment of seat and college from 5 pm on February 1 to 5. The CPGET 2020 was conducted by the OU for admissions into PG, PG diploma and five-year integrated programmes offered by the universities including Osmania, Kakatiya, Satavahana, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad.

