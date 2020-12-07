All about TS ICET 2020

The final phase admission counselling, as per the notification will commence with registration, payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification on December 22.

By | Published: 12:05 am 6:03 pm

Hyderabad: With the issuance of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 counselling notification, the first-phase admission process for MBA and MCA courses has begun on Sunday. According to a notification issued by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Department of Technical Education, candidates who qualified in the TS ICET 2020 can fill basic information, pay the processing fee, and book a slot for certificate verification through the website https://tsicet.nic.in/ till December 11. The verification of certificates for candidates who booked a slot will be done from December 8 to 12 and web options are to be exercised from December 8 to 13.

Provisional seat allotment orders in the first phase admission counselling will be released on December 15. Students, on receiving such order, must self-report online and pay tuition fee between December 15 and 19. This year, out of 45,975 who had appeared for the TS ICET, 41,506 were declared qualified.

The final phase admission counselling, as per the notification will commence with registration, payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification on December 22. The certificates verification is on December 23 and web options in the final phase counselling are to be exercised from December 22 to 24. Provisional seat allotment orders will be issued on December 26 and candidates must self-report online, pay tuition fee and report at the allotted college between December 26 and 29.

Candidates attending certificate verification must produce TS ICET 2020 rank card and hall ticket, Aadhaar card, SSC or its equivalent marks memo, intermediate or its equivalent, degree memorandum of marks, degree provisional pass certificate, a bonafide certificate from Class IX to degree, transfer certificate, income certificate, if applicable, issued by the competent authority on or after January 1, 2020, caste certificate, if applicable. In case candidate has no institutionalized education, a residence certificate for a period of seven years preceding to the qualifying exam should be submitted.

The guidelines for spot admissions in MBA and MCA private unaided colleges will be placed on the website https://tsicet.nic.in on December 28. Minority candidates, as per the notification, who have not qualified or not appeared in the TS ICET 2020 and who secured 50 per cent (for OC) and 45 per cent (for other) aggregate marks in degree or its equivalent exam will be considered for leftover seats in the respective minority colleges if any. Seats will be offered to such candidates only after exhausting of all qualified minority candidates of the TS ICET 2020. However, these candidates will not be eligible for fee reimbursement scheme.

