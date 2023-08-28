All eligible people will get benefits from government, says Bhupalpally Collector

545 beneficiaries had been given houses in Bhupalpally and 400 more were ready for allotment, said Collector Bhavesh Mishra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Cheques distributed to beneficiaries of BC Bandhu and Minority Bandhu in Bhupalpally on Monday.

Bhupalpally: In a significant development, District Collector Bhavesh Mishra said that all the eligible people would get benefits under different schemes in a phased manner. He was speaking at a meeting where 261 beneficiaries of the BC Bandhu and Minority Bandhu had been handed over here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Mishra highlighted the state government’s transparent efforts to implement numerous welfare schemes and recalled the distribution of “podu pattas” to tribal communities for their well-being, coupled with annual investment assistance of Rs 10,000 per acre. Referring to the 2BHK scheme, he said that 545 beneficiaries had been given houses in Bhupalpally and 400 more were ready for allotment.

Meanwhile, MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy echoed the commitment to strengthen the rural economy by empowering caste occupations. He noted the extraordinary provision of 250 units of free electricity to Nai Brahmins and Rajakas monthly. The MLA stated the ongoing Rs one lakh assistance for BC caste professions and minority beneficiaries would be continued in the coming days.

Also Read 96 EV charging stations in erstwhile Nizamabad soon