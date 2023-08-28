96 EV charging stations in erstwhile Nizamabad soon

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 10:20 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: As part of its initiative to promote usage of Electric Vehicles (EV) in the State, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), a nodal agency for implementing EV infrastructure, will soon set up 96 EV charging stations under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in erstwhile Nizamabad district.

Of these, 55 charging stations will be set up in Nizamabad district and 41 in Kamareddy district.

The Redco has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from interested parties for setting up EV charging Stations in these two districts before September 4.

According to Redco officials, the district administration has already identified suitable sites across the erstwhile Nizamabad district. The tenancy will be allocated to selected chart point operators on a revenue sharing basis for up to 10 years and the selected operators would have to set up charging stations at their own cost as per the guidelines and maintain them for 10 years, the officials said.

Since the EV population is growing, the government is emphasizing improving infrastructure keeping future needs in mind and as part of this, it has invited tenders from private parties to establish EV charging stations in Nizamabad, Redco officials said.

In Telangana, so far about 425 charging stations, both private and government, have been set up across the State since the launch of Telangana Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030. About 150 DC fast electric vehicle public charging stations have been planned in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits by the Redco and so far it has set up about 60 of them.

The State government has plans to set up at least 1,000 charging stations in next few months and about 3,000 by 2025.