All eligible will get 2BHK house, says Huzurnagar MLA

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Suryapet: Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy on Wednesday said all the eligible families in the constituency would get double bedroom houses under the State government housing scheme.

The TRS legislator visited Huzurnagar municipality councillor, Gunja Bhavani’s house. She is the councillor of 24th ward in the municipality. Saidi Reddy inquired about the problems in the ward and instructed the officials to conduct a meeting in the ward to know the issues being faced by the people. He also directed the officials to solve the issues at the earliest.

Reddy assured the residents that the problems faced by the people in all the wards in Huzurnagar municipality would be solved at the earliest. People living on the embankment of a canal would also get double bedroom houses soon, he asserted, adding that the State government was committed to resolve issues prevailing in municipalities and ensure their comprehensive development.

Thanking the MLA, Bhavani said that though she hailed from a poor family, the TRS gave an opportunity to her to contest in the municipal elections. With the support of the MLA, she won the elections with a huge margin, she added.

Huzurnagar Municipal Chairperson G Archana, Vice Chairman Jakkula Nageshwar Rai and TRS town president Amarnath Reddy were also present.

