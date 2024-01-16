| Congress Leader From Suryapet Likely To Get Mlc Under Mla Quota

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 07:21 PM

According to the sources in the district Congress, the Congress would announce its decision by Wednesday.

Suryapet: Congress leader from the district Addanki Dayakar has reportedly been picked up by the party for election of one of the vacant MLCs under the MLA quota.

According to the sources in the district Congress, the Congress would announce its decision by Wednesday. As Congress candidate, Dayakar contested from Thungathurthy Assembly constituency (SC reserved) in 2014 and 2019 elections, but faced defeat. He also worked for victory of Congress candidate Mandula Samuel from Thungathurthy.