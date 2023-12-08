Chennur MLA Vivekanand promises jobs for locals in SCCL

Thanking electors for reposing faith in his candidature, Vivek said it had come to his notice that non-locals were working with the coal major.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:33 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Nirmal: Chennur MLA Dr G Vivekanand (Vivek) said he would strive to create employment opportunities for locals in the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Addressing the media after visiting Congress leader Nallala Odelu in Mandamarri on Friday, V.

Thanking electors for reposing faith in his candidature, Vivek said it had come to his notice that non-locals were working with the coal major. He promised to take steps to ensure locals would get placements with the SCCL shortly. The delay in giving salaries to retired coal miners would also be addressed by bringing it to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The MLA further said he would ensure that activities taken up by SCCL under corporate social responsibility policy and funds of district mineral fund trust were utilised by villages affected by coal mining. He added that Revanth Reddy was living up to expectations of the public by signing on a file relating to six guarantees assured by the Congress at the time of polls.

Akhil Bharatha Yadava Sangham president Bandi Sadanandam, senior leaders of the party Durgam Naresh, MD Pasha, Paidimalla Narsing and others were present.