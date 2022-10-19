All roads in Secunderabad Cantonment should be opened immediately: FNCS

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:19 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: The Federation of Northeastern Colonies of Secunderabad said the orders issued by the Ministry of Defence in 2018 with regard to the closure of roads in the Cantonment were not being implemented.

Members of the Federation also said the Local Military Authority (LMA) should strictly comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued in 2018 and take the approval of the Defence Minister before closing the road.

They said that, all roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment including A1 should be opened immediately and the SOP issued in 2018 should be strictly followed. According to the Federation members, 21 roads have been closed by the LMA and they should be opened as soon as possible.