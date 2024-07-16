Telangana High Court entertains plea against Cantonment elevated corridors

The petitioners contended that the actual plan showing the elevated corridors had not been shared with the general public including the residents of the area.

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on Thursday entertained a writ plea which challenged the elevated corridors passing through Secunderabad Cantonment areas as gross violation of provisions of the Cantonment Act, Urban Areas Development Act and the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. Dealing with the case filed by the residents of the Cantonment area, the judge directed the State Government and Defence Authorities to submit their response within four weeks. The petitioners contended that the actual plan showing the elevated corridors had not been shared with the general public including the residents of the area. Apart from civil areas, many defence establishments such as EME, AOC were part of the cantonment area, and such important defence establishments would be put to high-risk threat perception, the petitioners stated. Petitioners also raised concerns about the in principle permission granted by the Centre. Petitioners also claimed their right to property guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

Telangana High Court asks for compliance report on school admissions

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Tuesday directed the State government to file a compliance report within two weeks following the Standard Operating Procedure for implementation of Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 in all the schools present in the entire State.Thandava Yogesh filed this public interest litigation case challenging the non-implementation of giving mandatory 25 percent of admissions to Class I and pre-school education in all private schools as defined under Section 2n of the Act. The counsel for petitioner said the State government by its inaction has been infringing fundamental rights of more than 10 lakh of minor kids belonging to weaker section and disadvantaged groups. The bench sought for compliance report from the State government within 2 weeks specifying the action taken for implementation of the said provision. Failing which an appropriate action will be taken against the state, the bench warned. Granting time, the bench adjourned the matter to 3 weeks for further hearing.

Telangana High Court asks for status report on disaster management

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Tuesday directed the State government to file a status report in a matter pertaining to steps taken under State Disaster Management during floods, especially leading to breach of dams. Dr. Cheruku Sudhakar and others filed this public interest litigation case challenging the inaction of State in implementing the National Disaster Management Minimum Standard Relief in providing the fresh water, food, shelter, medical cover, sanitation and ex gratia to the flood and fire accident victims. On the earlier occasion, the State filed a compliance report on the action taken in helping the victims. However, the counsel for petitioner said that the State has an obligation to take steps in respect to Sec 39 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 which requires State to provide funds and other relief to the victims. The counsel representing State Government told Court that they will file the status report during the course of the day. Granting time, the bench adjourned the matter by one week for further hearing.