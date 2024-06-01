All set for counting in Hyderabad on June 4: DEO Ronald Rose

Hyderabad: Ahead of the counting of votes on June 4, District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose assured that all arrangements are completed as per the Election Commission of India’s regulations.

Votes for the recent Lok Sabha elections will be counted across 16 centers set up in 13 locations and a total of 1,200 counting staff and around 1000 support staff have been appointed in the district, Ronald Rose along with Returning Officers of Hyderabad and Secunderabad Parliament constituencies, while interacting with media persons in Hyderabad on Saturday, said.

While the Jubilee Hills assembly segment centre will have 20 counting tables, all others have 14 each. The highest number of counting rounds, 20, will be seen at Yakutpura Assembly Segment while Charminar will have the lowest number with only 15 rounds.

To ensure transparency, the counting staff will also be randomised and allocated tables in the presence of an observer between 5.30 am and 6 am. Clarifying that mobile phones will not be allowed inside centres, Rose said that the counting process will commence at 8 am with postal ballots amid tight security arrangements.

“We will have two micro-observers at the observer table, and a counting supervisor, counting assistant, and micro-observer at each counting table. The strong rooms will be opened at four in the morning in the presence of agents of political parties,” he added. The votes cast for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly by-election will also be counted on Tuesday.

The counted votes data will be swiftly recorded in the Encore App after the completion of each round, and the information will be passed through an official communication room and media centre set up at every location.