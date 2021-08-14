All set for Dalit Bandhu launch in Huzurabad

Of more than 20,000 Dalit families, around 2,000 eligible beneficiaries will receive financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh in their bank accounts immediately

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the formal launch of Telangana Dalit Bandhu in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency on August 16 where the prestigious scheme will be implemented on a pilot basis. Of more than 20,000 Dalit families, around 2,000 eligible beneficiaries will receive financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh in their bank accounts immediately.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will personally distribute the cheques to a few select beneficiaries during the formal launching ceremony at Shalapalli village on Monday.

As per estimates, the Huzurabad constituency, where the scheme will be implemented on a saturation mode, has 20,929 Dalit families with a population of around 70,000. The State government has already released Rs 500 crore, which will benefit 5,000 families in the first leg. Of this, officials have identified around 2,000 eligible families who will receive the financial assistance on Monday itself, following the launch of the scheme. The officials have already listed probable businesses or self-employment opportunities for the beneficiaries. Arrangements have also been made to constantly monitor every beneficiary along with their progress in optimum utilisation of Dalit Bandhu funds.

“These beneficiaries have been identified after considering various factors. As per the recent Cabinet decision, priority has been given to those without any income source and belonging to the poorest of the poor during the selection of beneficiaries. More funds will be released over the next few days as and when more eligible beneficiaries are identified,” a senior official from the SC Development Department told ‘Telangana Today’.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is personally monitoring the implementation of the scheme in Vasalamarri, his adopted village in Yadadri-Bhongir district where it was taken up on a minor scale recently. The government has already released Rs 7.6 crore for the benefit of 76 Dalit families in Vasalamarri. Senior officials have been deployed to ensure that the scheme is implemented effectively and transparently without giving scope to any irregularities. They have already listed businesses and self-employment programmes to guide the beneficiaries in choosing their livelihood prospects.

The authorities are also collecting feedback from the beneficiaries on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Vasalamarri. This includes guidelines designed for the selection of beneficiaries, difficulties in their selection, livelihood options suggested by the government or their choice of occupations or businesses they would like to take up under the scheme, and any other suggestions or objections for its effective implementation. Similar feedback is also being obtained in the Huzurabad constituency by deploying around 108 teams through field-level surveys.

Based on the feedback, the officials have already implemented a few suggestions from the beneficiaries. The information will be used for the successful implementation of the scheme in the constituency and later, in rest of the 118 constituencies across the State.

