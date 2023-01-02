All set for exams to posts in Women and Welfare department

The paper-I, which will be held between 10 am and 12.30 pm on Tuesday, January 3 on General Studies and General Abilities while the paper-II will be held on the same day from 3.0 pm to 5 pm, the notification said.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) has completed all the arrangements for the safe conduct of Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) to the posts in Women and Welfare department at 75 different venues across 17 districts in Telangana from Tuesday, January 3, 2023, according to a press release from TSPSC here on Monday.

Out of the 19812 candidates who had applied, a total of 13954 candidates downloaded the hall tickets by 3 pm on Monday. The candidates who have not downloaded the hall tickets are advised to download from the TSPSC website (www.tspsc.gov.in)

Candidates may note that they will be allowed into the examination centre from 8.30 pm to 9.15 am for morning session and from 1.15 pm to 1.45 pm for afternoon session, to enable candidates complete their biometric verification, photocapture and other formalities.

Along with hall-ticket, candidates should carry a valid Photo Identity Card. All electronic gadgets including mobile and calculator will not be allowed into the examination hall and if any candidate is found to carry mobile or any other electronic gadgets, the same will be confiscated and the candidate will be liable for debarment.

The candidates should go through the list of instructions given in the hall tickets to the candidates and familiarise themselves with the address and location of the examination centre in advance to enable them to reach the exam venue on the day of examination.