All University exams will be conducted as scheduled: TSCHE

Hyderabad: All exams of the State universities will be conducted as per the schedule. This has been clarified by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

“There is no question of postponing the examinations. All exams will be held as per the timetable announced by the respective universities,” TSCHE senior official said on Tuesday.

On Monday, some student organisations have demanded postponement of examinations of engineering and conventional degree courses and wanted them to be held online.

