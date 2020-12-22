All you need to know about flight suspensions

All Indian flight services to or from the United Kingdom will remain suspended till December 31.

Hyderabad: In the wake of detection of a new variant of SARS CoV 2, [Variant Under Investigation (VUI)- 20212/02] in the United Kingdom, several countries, including India, have decided to suspend air travel from the region.

After suspending flights from the United Kingdom, five countries – Germany, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia have temporarily stopped flights from South Africa, citing the new variant discovered in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape regions of South Africa.

Fearing the new strain, Saudi Arabia has suspended all International flights Air India flights for a week. It is also said that the suspension could be extended for another week depending on the circumstance.

On the other hand, Dubai-based Emirates Airlines has suspended flights to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman as the three Gulf countries shut their borders. Similarly Abu Dhabi-based Etihad also announced suspension of flights to the three countries.

Air India is among all International Airlines that suspended flights to the three Gulf countries.

