All you should know about the AI Girlfriend

Who is AI Girlfriend? Caryn Marjorie, a 23-year-old Snapchat influencer with 2 million followers, created a virtual version of herself.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:37 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Who is AI Girlfriend? Caryn Marjorie, a 23-year-old Snapchat influencer with 2 million followers, created a virtual version of herself. Caryn designed her AI version to be an “AI girlfriend” for people who are feeling lonely. CarynAI chatbot charges users 1 dollar a minute for a chat where followers can chat with CarynAI in an “immersive AI experience” that feels almost like they are speaking to Caryn.

Caryn tweet reads, “CarynAI is the first step in the right direction to cure loneliness. Men are told to suppress their emotions, hide their masculinity, and to not talk about issues they are having. I vow to fix this with CarynAI. I have worked with the world’s leading psychologists to seamlessly add CBT and DBT within chats. This will help undo trauma, rebuild physical and emotional confidence, and rebuild what has been taken away by the pandemic.”

Guess what! Caryn earned 71,610 dollars in about a week while the launch of the beta test, and more than 1000 of Caryn’s followers were willing to pay to chat with it.

“I have uploaded over 2,000 hours of my content, voice, and personality to become the first creator to be turned into an AI, now millions of people will be able to talk to me at the same exact time,” said Caryn.

Caryn told the media that it is not humanly possible to speak to every single viewer who posts over 250 pieces of content to Snapchat every day. And that is why CarynAI will fill the gaps by having one-on-one conversations. She also said that CarynAI has the potential to “cure loneliness”.

How does it work? You have to go to Telegram and join the CarynAI group. Anyway, the current waiting time is 96 hours, and around 700 people are online.

Engage with CarynAI in real time via encrypted messaging and have exclusive personalised chats with your favorite influencer. Our end-to-end encryption ensures that your interactions stay private.

“CarynAI is a step in the right direction to allow my fans and supporters to get to know a version of me that will be their closest friend in a safe and encrypted environment,” said Caryn to media.

However, it seems like now a days technology can do anything from having a virtual girlfriend to curing loneliness without having a real conversation with the person next to you.