‘Amaradhamam’ memorial in Warangal cries for attention

The memorial is in a dilapidated condition with the paint faded and parts of the memorial suffering partial damages, seeking the dire attention for its renovation

By | Published: 12:26 am

Warangal Rural: As the nation celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marking 75th year of Indian Independence, the Amaradhamam memorial built in memory of Telangana’s patriotic desire stands tall near the municipal office in Parkal town. However, the memorial is in a dilapidated condition with the paint faded and parts of the memorial suffering partial damages, seeking the dire attention for its renovation.

There is an increasing demand from the residents of the Parkal town and tourists who are urging the government to take steps to renovate the Amaradhamam memorial marking the occasion of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

On September 2, 1947, a patriotic desire to hoist the national flag in Parkal resulted in a brutal massacre committed by the Razakars. A total of 22 people were killed in the incident which was referred to as the ‘Jallianwala Bagh’ of the south by former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

Decrying the orders of the Nizam government, the residents of Parkal and surrounding villages planned to hoist the Indian national flag on September 2 to celebrate the independence and gathered near a ground in Parkal.

An official of Nizam’s government Ziauallah Khan warned the public to disperse. But the public went ahead with the programme. Irked by the defiance, police opened fire against the unarmed public leading to the death of 22 persons.

In memory of the martyrs, former Governor and BJP senior leader Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao built a memorial called ‘Amaradhamam’ at Parkal through Chennamaneni Chandramma Trust of Karimnagar, and it was opened on September 17, 2003. Though it is one of the major tourist attractions of Parkal town, the memorial lost its sheen over the years. While some statues built at the memorial were damaged, the paint of the walls also faded.

“Since the Government of India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostsav, it should take steps to renovate the memorial which marks the sacrifices of people of Telangana for independence,” observed Gaddamwar Vishal Kumar, a tourist from Hyderabad, during his visit to the Amaradhamam on Sunday. M Ravinder, a local resident, also urged the government to take up repairs and renovation of the memorial. “A portion of the compound wall was also damaged,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .