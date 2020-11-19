Amazon adds Hindi support for Alexa on Fire TV

Customers can switch to Hindi through their Alexa Voice Remote by navigating to the Fire TV language settings by clicking Settings, Device Options and then Device Language.

New Delhi: Amazon on Thursday announced that it is now adding Hindi as new language support for Alexa on Fire TV. The experience includes Hindi interactions for Alexa on Fire TV, local knowledge, information, hundreds of skills and more in Hindi. Customers who choose Hindi as their device language will also see Fire TV rows and menus in Hindi.

“Customers can switch to Hindi through their Alexa Voice Remote by navigating to the Fire TV language settings by clicking Settings, Device Options and then Device Language. New Fire TV customers can select Hindi while setting up their device right out of the box,” the company said in a statement.

At launch, customers can explore Alexa in Hindi for music, knowledge, personality, smart home, timers and alarms, weather, news, local search, hundreds of skills, and more.

In addition, Amazon is also expanding Alexa Routines by making it available on Fire TV devices in India. Alexa Routines is an Alexa feature designed to make customers’ day-to-day lives easier by bundling Alexa and smart home features together seamlessly.

Using the Alexa app, customers can set up Routines selecting actions such as powering their TV on or off, opening a specific app, playing specific content, and pausing or resuming content, in addition to other actions on their Alexa-enabled and smart home devices, such as turning on the light or changing the AC temperature.

Amazon last month introduced the ‘Live TV’ feature for Fire TV devices in India, making it easier for customers to discover live channels from their favourite content providers.