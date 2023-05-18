Amazon unveils new Echo devices including Buds, Pop speaker

Echo Auto, which brings the convenience of Alexa to your vehicle, is now available for customers in Australia, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

By IANS Updated On - 10:31 AM, Thu - 18 May 23

San Francisco: Amazon has unveiled a new lineup of Echo devices, including — Echo Pop, Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids, and all-new Echo Buds — giving customers even more ways to interact with Alexa.

“These new devices give customers more options and more utility at incredible value. And as with every Echo device we’ve shipped, they will only continue to get better as we add even more generative AI-powered experiences for Alexa throughout the year,” Rohit Prasad, senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa, said in a statement.

Echo Pop is a new smart speaker introduced by the company with a semi-sphere form factor and comes in Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal colour options for $39.99.

It features a custom-designed front-facing directional speaker to deliver full sound that’s great for bedrooms, dorm rooms, apartments, or any small space in the home, according to the company.

Echo Buds are wireless earbuds that are built to deliver rich audio, long-lasting battery life, premium features, and hands-free access to Alexa for just $49.99.

Each earbud features a 12mm dynamic driver that delivers rich sound and balanced bass, as well as two microphones and a voice detection accelerometer, to distinguish between the person speaking on a call versus others around.

The earbuds come available in Black colour.

Moreover, the tech giant introduced the next-generation Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids with a sleek new look.

Echo Show 5 combines the utility of Alexa, with the convenience of a compact screen so customers can watch news clips, check their Ring doorbell camera, view shopping lists, or easily make video calls to friends and family, the company said.

Echo Show 5 Kids is designed from the ground up for kids, with kid-friendly responses, jokes, homework help, explicit lyric filtering, and more.

With Echo Show 5 Kids, kids can have dance parties, listen to audiobooks, play games, or make video calls to parent-approved contacts.

Priced at $89.99, the Echo Show 5 comes available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Cloud Blue colour options, while Echo Show 5 Kids comes in a new space-themed design ‘Galaxy’ for $99.99.