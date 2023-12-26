Ambarish shines in ECDG’s triumph in National Cricket Championship

Earlier, batting first, Bengaluru were bowled out for 155 runs in the first innings. Hyderabad posted 199 runs to take a 44-run lead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: Riding on captain B Ambarish’s all-round performance (76 runs and 3/13) in second innings, ECDG Hyderabad registered a massive nine-wicket win over Bengaluru in multi-day finals of the Third Edition of Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma National Cricket Championship, organised by Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) at HotSpot Cricket Grounds, Chilkur, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Earlier, batting first, Bengaluru were bowled out for 155 runs in the first innings. Hyderabad posted 199 runs to take a 44-run lead.

Also Read Rashmikaa pair stuns top seeds in International Women’s Tennis Championship

In the second innings, Ambarish, with three-wicket haul, helped the home side bowl out the opposition for 180 runs. Chasing a target of 137, Hyderabad lost just a wicket to reach home. Apart from Ambarish, Abhinav Kumar hit 58 runs for the winners.

Brief Scores: Bengaluru 155 in 60.4 overs (Suhas 51, Sanchit Kumar 50 no; Dhairya Tiwari 3/10) & 180 in 63.1 overs (Krishviv 73; Ambarish 3/13) lost to ECDG Hyderabad 199 in 66.2 overs (Adarsh Deshmukh 52 no; Harshit 4/47) & 140/1 in 27.1 overs (Ambarish B 76 no, Abhinav Kumar 58 no);

Awards: Man of the Match (Final): Ambarish B, Player of the Tournament: Farhan Khan, Most Valuable Player: G Sravan, Best Batsman: Abhinav, Best Bowler: Dhairya, Best Fielder: Arshad, Manikanta, Best Allrounder: Adarsh Deshmukh, Emerging Player: Dhruv, Manoj, The Spirit of Cricket Award: Ameer, Promising Player: Joel.