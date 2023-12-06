Ambedkar death anniversary celebrated in NTPC Ramagundam

Later, school bags, bottles, exam boards to the students of nearby government schools under corporate social responsibility (CSR) in a programme held in Vikas Kendra.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:57 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Peddapalli: The death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar was observed in National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam on Wednesday. NTPC employees led by Head of Project (Ramagundam and Telangana) Kedar Ranjan Pandu paid tribute to Ambedkar by garlanding his statue.

Later, school bags, bottles, exam boards to the students of nearby government schools under corporate social responsibility (CSR) in a programme held in Vikas Kendra.

Also Read BRS leaders pay homage to BR Ambedkar and Sampath Reddy

Speaking on the occasion, Kedar Ranjan Pandu wanted the people to practice Ambedkar’s ideology in their lives. He also wanted the people to try on their own levels to bring more equality to society.

Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was not just a jurist and a statesman but also a tireless advocate for social justice, equality, and the rights of marginalized communities.

On the occasion, an essay writing competition on Ambedkar was organised wherein all the students participated. All GMs, HODs, CMO, Central NBC members, representatives SC ST welfare association, employees, school students and teachers of nearby villages were also present on the occasion.