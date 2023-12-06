BRS leaders pay homage to BR Ambedkar and Sampath Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Khammam

Khammam: BRS leaders paid rich homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary and to a BRS leader Pagala Sampath Reddy, who died recently.

At a programme at the BRS district office here on Wednesday, former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, BRS district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan and ex-MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah offered floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar and praised him as the founder of many reforms.

The speakers stated that Ambedkar was a warrior who fought for the welfare of the poor, weaker sections and dalits. Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao drew inspiration from Ambedkar and introduced welfare and development programmes.

Later the leaders paid tributes to the BRS Jangaon district president and ZP chairman Sampath Reddy.

They said the party was deeply saddened by his death and extended heartfelt condolences to the family members. Sampath Reddy gained special recognition in BRS as a committed Telangana activist. Ajay Kumar and Madhusudhan said that the verdict given by the people in the just concluded Assembly elections would be respected. The BRS leadership was never overwhelmed by success or depressed by failure.

They made it clear that the district leadership would stand by the party leaders and workers at all times. They congratulated Congress leader A Revanth Reddy, who would be swearing in as the Telangana Chief Minister.