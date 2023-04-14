Ambedkar inspiration for implementation of ‘Dalit Bandhu’: MLA Vinay Bhaskar

Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said that the BRS government had introduced the Dalit Bandhu to fulfill the ideals of architect of the Indian constitution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Ambedkar jayanti held at Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanamkonda.

Hanamkonda: Stating that the State government is committed to the empowerment of the downtrodden sections of society, West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said that the BRS government had introduced the Dalit Bandhu to fulfill the ideals of architect of the Indian constitution.

He also said that the Telangana State had come true as per the Article 3 of the Indian constitution authored by visionary Ambedkar.

He along with ZP chairman Sudheer Kumar, KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, District Collector Sikta Patnaik and others participated in the Ambedkar jayanthi celebration at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Friday.

All the participants have paid glowing tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and showered praises on him for his erudition in different subjects and constructional guarantees for the oppressed communities in the constitution.

Warangal CP AV Ranganth has called on the people to strive for the egalitarian society dreamed by Ambekar. Collector Sitka Patnaik has reminded that Ambedkar has also worked for the uplift of the women.

Additional Collector Sandhya Rani, DRO Vasuchandra, SC Welfare Officer Nirmala, Tahsildhar Rajkumar and others attended the celebrations.