Dalit Bandhu a role model to India: Prakash Ambedkar

On the occasion of 132nd birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar visited a few units established under the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad constituency on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Prakash Ambedkar addressing press conference in Huzurabad on Friday.

Karimnagar: Stating that Dalit Bandhu was a role model for the country, Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, said the scheme should be implemented in other States too.

Besides education, the scheme, which would provide employment to the community people, was more essential to bring change in the living conditions of dalits. Terming Dalit Bandhu as an experiment in the country, he said there would be a change in the lives of dalits with the scheme and said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had shown the way to the entire country by launching the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

On the occasion of 132nd birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Prakash Ambedkar visited a few units established under the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad constituency on Friday. Speaking to reporters, he praised Chandrashekhar Rao for introducing Dalit Bandhu, and pointed out that though some governments were introducing a number of schemes for the upliftment of the poor and banks were also ready to sanction loans, the needy people were unable to get loans because of counter guarantees and mortgage of properties. Banks would not sanction loans without mortgaging properties. Therefore, it was a great decision of the Chief Minister to deposit the financial assistance directly in the bank accounts of beneficiaries without any mortgage or guarantee.

The transformation that the community achieved through Dalit Bandhu was not gained with any other scheme, he said and thanked district officials who played a vital role in the implementation of the scheme.

Stating that he personally saw the change in the economic and social condition of dalits with the implementation of the scheme, Prakash Ambedkar said dalits, who used to work as labourers and drivers in the recent past, had now become owners of different units and vehicles and emphasized the need to implement the scheme across the country for the social and economic growth of dalits.

Interacting with beneficiaries, he enquired about the business and financial growth attained by them.

Also Read CM KCR hosts lunch for Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar