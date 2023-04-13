Ambedkar Statue unveiling: Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: The traffic police issued an advisory in view of the unveiling of Dr. BR Ambedkar Statue by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Necklace Road Rotary on Friday.

The regular traffic will not be allowed on the Necklace Road and New Secretariat Road and will be diverted at various points around Necklace Road and Tank Bund between 1 pm and 8 pm on Friday.

The traffic police appealed to the commuters to avoid the VV Statue (Khairatabad) junction, Old Saifabad PS junction, Ravindra Bharath junction, Mint Compound Road, Necklace rotary, Nallagutta junction, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tank Bund), Tank Bund and Liberty junction as heavy traffic will be witnessed at these places.

The RTC buses coming from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad shall avoid the Tank Bund Road and take Telugu Thalli flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda route instead.

The police requested the citizens to take note of the diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with them.