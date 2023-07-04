American Oncology Institute launches Ethos Radiotherapy

The advanced radiotherapy equipment applies Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and is used to treat cancer patients.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: American Oncology Institute (AOI) Hyderabad on Tuesday launched Ethos Radiotherapy, an advanced radiotherapy equipment to treat cancer patients.

Manufactured by US-based Varian Medical Systems, the Ethos Radiotherapy applies Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to generate adapted plans within minutes to guide doctors while the patient is still undergoing treatment. Launched by Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday, it brings in unique capabilities of treatment personalization by adapting treatment plan in real time based on changing patient anatomy and tumour location.

The cancer treatment equipment also has ‘an intuitive interface to detect real-time changes in position of the tumour during on-going treatment, which enables doctors to accurately position the radiation beam allowing only to target the tumour cells’, a press release said.

“Adaptive therapy driven by AI is the future of personalized radiation therapy. This is a transformational moment for cancer care in Telangana,” Harish Trivedi, CEO, CTSI, South Asia said.